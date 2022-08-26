Salida city officials announced the city is in the process of developing an ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) Transition Plan to eliminate barriers to facilities, services and programs.
The plan will include a self-evaluation of existing practices and procedures in all city departments, including Community Development, Public Works, City Management, Parks, Recreation and Facilities departments, a press release stated.
The City of Salida has hired a consultant, Benesch, to perform the work. Benesch will conduct staff meetings to solicit feedback and information on current practices and potential areas for improvements.
The project will include a public outreach process to engage residents and users of city services to obtain the same information. The outreach process will include an open house, surveys and a public comment period on the draft ADA Transition Plan.
Additionally, the Benesch team will perform physical assessments of city-owned and operated facilities, parks, trails, curb ramps and sidewalks to determine where physical barriers may exist. The inspections will note noncompliant items that may be addressed over time.
While development of an ADA Transition Plan may not immediately result in projects or physical improvements, officials said the final plan will provide the city with clear direction and a road map to make accessibility-related improvements and accommodations as funding allows.
