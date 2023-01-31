Central Colorado Humanists will celebrate the birth of Charles Darwin with a Sunday Science presentation on “Genetic Mutations, the Heart of Evolution” at 10 a.m. Sunday at the Salida Rotary Scout Hut, at 210 E. Sackett Ave.
Speakers will be Gaylene Stevens and Dr. Pat Duletsky.
Duletsky will present some history of evolutionary thought, including Darwin’s work, along with examples of how genetic mutation affects our daily lives and some current research, a press release stated.
Stevens will give an overview of the molecular processes involved in gene mutation, replication and expression.
Stevens pursued research at the University of California Davis, at Genecor and at Emory University. She and husband Ron are now retired and live in Salida.
Duletsky did her residency in family practice in Denver and practiced in Summit County, the San Luis Valley and Chaffee County for 27 years. She has lived in Chaffee County since 2003 and is now retired.
Admission is free and the public is welcome.
In honor of Darwin’s birthday of Charles Darwin in February, coffee and cake will be served following the talk.
