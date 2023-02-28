Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Today: Chicken á la king, green peas, salad with light ranch dressing, a raisin nut cup and an orange.
Thursday: Chili relleno casserole, corn and zucchini Mexicana, whole wheat tortilla, salsa, tossed salad with lemon wedge and plums.
Friday: Spinach lasagna, seasoned green beans, salad with light Italian dressing, a banana and whole wheat bread with butter.
All meals are served with fruit, vegetable and milk.
Tuesday: Nachos with cheese sauce, Mexican street corn, crisp salad and fluffy cherry salad.
Wednesday: Hot dog on a bun, chili, sliced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes and watermelon cubes.
Thursday: Chicken nuggets, biscuit, green beans, crisp salad and fresh pineapple tidbits.
Monday: Buttermilk pancakes, scrambled egg, hash browns, crisp salad and orange slices.
Tuesday: Baked potato with cheese sauce, garlic toast and fruit and salad bar.
Tuesday: Nachos with cheese sauce, Mexican street corn and fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Hot dog on a bun, chili and fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: Chicken nuggets, biscuit, green beans and fruit and salad bar.
Monday: Buttermilk pancakes, scrambled egg, hash browns and fruit and salad bar.
