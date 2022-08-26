The ninth Buena Vista Strong Community Dinner will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 19.
The dinner will take place on East Main Street, where tables will be set up for families to bring food for the potluck dinner.
Each of the tables that line the street will be hosted by a table captain who will organize the different plates and sides served at their table.
“What should be expected is just dinner as always,” BV Strong board member Leslie Quilico said.
The event, which serves as a way for the town to come together after tourism season, began after the untimely deaths of the Johnson family in September 2013.
In 2021, the event was attended by more than 2,600 people who shared a meal across 330 tables.
In preparation for the coming event and to begin raising funds for the dinner, the BV Strong Community Dinner board has begun selling T-shirts and reserving tables.
“I think it’s very rare that people feel that sense of community and to know that you live in place where people want to be together and support one another,” volunteer Kathey Young said.
Participants can start reserving tables on the BV Strong website. Each table will have eight chairs, a garbage bag, a reusable bag for each host and a tablecloth. Food will be provided by the table hosts or will be brought by each attendee at a table as part of a potluck.
BV Strong board member Amy Lively said her favorite thing about the dinner was “seeing all the people flood in, in the beginning – just walking down the street and saying hello to everyone along the way. Everywhere you look is a face you know.”
People can also volunteer to help set up and clean up the tables and chairs before and after the event.
The dinner is a free event and requires no payment for attending or reserving a table. The dinner, which has a budget of $13,000, is funded by donations from local businesses and residents, with no sponsorship.
“The overall cost is particularly low, but we need everyone to participate,” Quilico said. “If everyone bought a T-shirt we’d pay for the whole dinner and you get a T-shirt.”
For more information on how to donate, volunteer, reserve a table or buy a T-shirt, visit www.bvstrong.com.
“I think it’s iconic for BV and it’s a sweet time to come together as a community,” Lively said.
T-shirt sales and table registration end Sept. 6.
