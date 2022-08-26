Atmos Energy reminds homeowners and contractors planning a project that requires digging to call 811 before they dig to avoid damaging an underground utility line.

“By calling 811 you protect yourself, your family and your community,” Jennifer Ries, Atmos Energy vice president of pipeline safety, said in a press release. “Striking a natural gas pipeline can lead to injury, repair costs, inconvenient outages and fines. Every digging project, no matter how large or small, warrants contacting 811 by phone or online. It’s free. It’s safe. And it’s required by law.”

