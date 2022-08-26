Atmos Energy reminds homeowners and contractors planning a project that requires digging to call 811 before they dig to avoid damaging an underground utility line.
“By calling 811 you protect yourself, your family and your community,” Jennifer Ries, Atmos Energy vice president of pipeline safety, said in a press release. “Striking a natural gas pipeline can lead to injury, repair costs, inconvenient outages and fines. Every digging project, no matter how large or small, warrants contacting 811 by phone or online. It’s free. It’s safe. And it’s required by law.”
When calling 811, homeowners and contractors are connected to a local call center that notifies utility companies of the intent to dig. Professional locators will then mark the approximate locations of underground, utility-owned lines with flags, spray paint or both.
Installing a mailbox, building a deck, planting a tree and laying a patio are examples of digging projects that require a free 811 request at least a few days before breaking ground.
The depth of utility lines can vary for a number of reasons, such as erosion, previous digging projects and uneven surfaces. Utility lines need to be properly marked, because even when digging only a few inches or digging in a location that’s previously been marked, the risk of striking an underground utility line still exists.
