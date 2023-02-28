Conner Truitt of Buena Vista recently was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Grove City College in Grove City, Pennsylvania.
Truitt, a philosophy major, is a 2021 home school graduate and the son of Andrew and Heidi Truitt of Buena Vista.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must have a grade point average of 3.40 to 3.59, a press release stated.
Grove City College is a Christian liberal arts and sciences college.
Ella Nichols of Salida recently was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York.
Nichols is in the business exploration program.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must earn a grade point average of 3.4 or greater while completing at least 12 credit hours, a press release stated.
Rochester Institute of Technology is a private university with about 19,700 students in more than 200 programs.
