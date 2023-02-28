Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Windy with snow showers this morning. Partly cloudy later. High 38F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 24F. WSW winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph.