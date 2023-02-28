The Salida High School drama team will present “The Pajama Game,” a musical comedy, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Salida High School auditorium, 26 Jones Ave.
Tickets for the two-hour production cost $5 for adults and $4 for students.
Director André Wilkins said he would rate the show PG, with some foul language and stage violence, but great acting and singing.
The problematic comedy takes place in 1954 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, at a pajama factory and involves a love story, labor disputes within the factory and just regular people trying to survive day to day, with traditional music typical of that era.
