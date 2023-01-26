The Walden Chamber Music Society is accepting applications until April 1 for a $1,000 scholarship available to graduating seniors from Chaffee County who wish to make music their college and career choice.
Any graduate interested in applying can declare a major in any field of music, whether it be performance, education or therapy, a press release stated.
Applicants can either fill in the application online and submit the form electronically or download a printed application and return it by email or regular mail. Full instructions are on the website. A recorded performance file (either audio or video) is requested.
The completed application should be returned to the address listed in the application cover sheet.
