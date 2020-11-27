KOA receives award
Buena Vista KOA Journey received the 2021 KOA President’s Award Nov. 17 at KOA’s annual international convention.
The president’s award is presented to campgrounds that meet exceptional quality standards and that receive high customer service scores from guests.
KOA surveys hundreds of thousands of campers each year regarding their camping experience.
Fairgrounds close
In response to the increasing spread of COVID-19, Chaffee County Fairgrounds will be closed until further notice to all meetings, events and riding arena use.
“We are committed to rescheduling all groups as soon as possible. I am actively scheduling 2021 in hopes we may resume a new year of events and meetings,” said Miki Hodge, in charge of events and rentals at the fairgrounds.
For more information or to reschedule an event contact Hodge at 719-851-0003.
