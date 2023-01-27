Colorado Mountain College tuition will go up this fall, a press release stated.
CMC trustees voted unanimously to raise in-district tuition $5 per credit hour from $95 to $100.
In-state rates will also increase $5 per credit hour, from $195 to $200, while nonresident rates will increase $30 per credit hour from $480 to $510.
These rates will go in effect beginning with the fall 2023 semester.
The board of trustees met at CMC’s Vail Valley at Edwards campus Tuesday for its regular board meeting.
The board reviews CMC’s tuition and fees, including room and board rates, each January and adopts recommendations for the next fiscal year.
While few Colorado colleges have announced their tuition rates for next year, CMC leaders said they expect the college will continue to have among the most affordable tuition and fees in the state and the nation.
Trustees also unanimously approved fee increases in action sports industry, construction trades and some healthcare classes.
Food service rates at residence halls in Leadville, Spring Valley and Steamboat Springs will also increase by $200 per semester due to increased costs for food.
Trustees did not increase rates for standard double rooms in residence halls and raised rates for single-occupancy rooms by $400 per semester.
Also unanimously approved were:
• An adjustment to a contract for construction of a teaching kitchen at the CMC Aspen campus.
• A contract to purchase a property for employee housing in Glenwood Springs.
• A contract to purchase equipment for the future dental hygiene program in Edwards.
• The second quarter financials for 2022-2023.
