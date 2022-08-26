Western Fremont Historical Society will host an “Access Sunday” from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the WFHS History Center, 70 CR 56 in Howard.
There is no admission charge—visitors can come and go as they wish, a press release stated.
This month’s event features exhibits of yesteryear’s hand tools, including area residents’ collections of tools used for various trades and crafts, such as mining, railroad, farm/ranch, auto, gardening and kitchen.
Visitors also can meet with historical society historians and learn more about western Fremont County.
