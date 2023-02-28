The 80 or so annual missions performed by Chaffee County’s volunteer search and rescue teams is the subject of the next Central Colorado Humanists Sunday Science program at 10 a.m. Sunday at the Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave.

Bill Sample, a member of the Chaffee County Search and Rescue South team, will present a multi-media look at the team’s missions, equipment, technology and planning, a press release stated.

