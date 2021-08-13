The Ark Valley Music Project will host its first outdoor concert from 7-10 p.m. today at Benson’s Tavern & Beer Garden, 128 N. F St., featuring three nationally touring funk/jazz musicians.
The trio consists of Grammy award-winning keyboardist Peter Levin, formerly a member of Gregg Allman Band now touring with acts like Marcus King and Amanda Shires; Eddie Roberts, a guitarist from funk band The New Mastersounds; and Jeff Franca of the Thievery Corporation Live Band.
The show will be high-energy funk/jazz heavy on Hammond B3 organ, a press release stated.
The Ark Valley Music Project is a concept created by Poncha Springs resident Dillon Gross, who said he is looking to bring a more constant wave of high-profile artists to Salida and the area at large.
He said the goal is to make Salida a regular tour stop for bands touring Colorado by creating a circuit with other towns like Crested Butte.
The event is for ages 21 and older. Attendees are asked to adhere to public health guidance regarding COVID-19 safety, such as masking and/or vaccination.
Tickets cost $15 in advance at www.ArkValleyMusic.com or $20 at the door.
