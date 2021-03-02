Haley Walker is a single mom with a teenage daughter, who runs a successful New York City restaurant owned by Romanian mobsters and is trying to get back into the dating game.
Oh, and she has shoes … a lot of shoes.
Devon Kasper stars as Haley in the one-woman show “Bad Dates” by Theresa Rebeck.
As she prepares to go on a series of dates that are less than successful, Haley shares her story, which she worries is too much like the Joan Crawford movie “Mildred Pierce,” as well as her concerns about getting out there and resuming dating.
She often consults her daughter, Vera, about her look.
As she goes through the predate ritual of “what am I going to wear,” Haley gives the audience a running narrative of her life and eventually her “bad” dates which are acted out at a restaurant table to the side of the bedroom set.
The setting is intimate, taking place mostly in Haley’s bedroom.
Kasper is able to keep up the running monologue with a sense of Haley’s chipper desperation as well as a comic timing which keeps the story moving and entertaining as she changes in and out of outfits getting ready for her dating adventures.
The show is directed by Michael Ricci, and was recorded as a high quality video which will be streamed for a paying audience.
The production is also planned to be performed live for audiences in August when, hopefully COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed.
Kasper said donations for the streamed event will go toward the Shakespeare in the Park program, which she hopes to be able to present this summer.
Kasper said this is the first time she’s performed a one-woman play and, though she found it hard, it has been a growing experience for her.
She said the production members are “super appreciative” to Salida SteamPlant for allowing them to set up and film the production in the theater.
In addition to Ricci and Kasper, production members include: stage manager Ryan O’Connor, film director Rick Spradlin, costume designer Cindy Knott, poster designer Nate Calderone, back stage and board operations Hannah Frost and Sawyer Cliff.
The show will be presented online at 7 p.m. Saturday, followed by a live talk back session on Zoom with Ricci and Kasper.
For a suggested donation of $10, the donor will receive a link for the one-time performance video.
The production is made possible by Partnership for Community Action/Art Valley Equality Network and City of Salida Arts and Culture.
To register for the event visit https:// salidasteamplant.com/event/virtual-performance-bad-dates/ for a link.
