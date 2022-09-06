The Monarch Mavericks Square Dance Club will celebrate National Square Dance Month with a free “first-time fun dance” from 1:30-4 p.m. Saturday at the Salida American Legion Hut, 235 W. 10th St.
“Square dance is the national folk dance of the United States and represents our country around the world,” said Andrith Davis, Monarch Mavericks president. “Colorado and 31 other states call it their state folk dance, so it’s as American as mom and apple pie.”
Singles are welcome at the dance, and no experience is needed. Dress is casual.
Davis said today’s square dance is fast moving and vigorous, so it’s perfect for people looking to try a new active indoor sport.
The Mavericks will host a six-week “Intro to Square Dancing” mini session from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays starting Sept. 13 at the Legion Hut. Cost is $30 per person for the six-week session. No partner or special clothing is needed. Carpools are available from various areas.
The Mavericks, which Davis said is the “most rambunctious club in the state,” is the only square dancing group outside the Front Range and Grand Junction.
