The Noteables will present their spring concert series, “Circle of Life,” May 6-8 in Salida and Buena Vista.
Celebrating the healing power of music is the program’s message, as the songs “lead us on our journey through the circle of life,” a press release stated.
Performances will be at 7 p.m. May 6 at Clearview Community Church, 457 Rodeo Road in Buena Vista; 7 p.m. May 7 at Ascension Episcopal Church, 329 E St. in Salida; and 3 p.m. May 8 at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
Under the direction of Linda Taylor, the women’s chorus will perform a variety of seasonal music, including unusual arrangements of familiar jazz tunes, spring ballads, humorous selections and songs of peace, friendship and love.
The Noteables, accompanied by their jazz band, will welcome the spring season with a lively rendition of the 1927 classic by Irving Berlin, “Blue Skies.” Other songs include Gershwin’s “They All Laughed,” “Commonplace Things,” a haunting poem of gratitude, “Humpty Dumpty,” “I’ll Walk You Through the Rain,” a song about friendship and an instrumental rendition of “Sweet Georgia Brown.”
Five male singers will join The Noteables to sing six songs, including an upbeat Latin round called “Gaudeamus Hodie,” “Let the Day Find You,” “Tama Tu,” a rhythmic Maori selection and “Inscription of Hope,” the lyrics of which were found written on a cellar wall in Germany after World War II.
The concert will feature guest instrumentalists Oso Blanco on drums, Kate Chiras on electric bass and André Wilkins on saxophone.
Suggested donation is $10 to help pay for the cost of music and publicity. Masks will be required.
For more information, call Taylor at 719-539-2428 or visit www.salidasings.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.