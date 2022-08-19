The Salida Ranger District of the Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands is hosting artists Jocelyn Catterson and Eden Hall for its annual Artist in Residence program.
The Salida Ranger District is partnering with Box of Bubbles’ owner Ken Brandon for an artist meet and greet for anyone interested in learning more, from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Box of Bubbles, 206 E St.
During the summer residency, each artist receives accommodations at developed cabins on the district, a press release stated.
Participants are asked to create art based on and inspired by experiences in the landscapes of the district, including the Saguache Mountain Range, Browns Canyon National Monument, Sangre de Cristo Wilderness Mountain Range and the Collegiate Peaks Wilderness.
Catterson’s background is in environmental, place-based education. Her passion for education and the land is displayed through her pen and ink artwork, and she said she hopes to feature specific species based on relevant conservation issues during her time on the Salida Ranger District.
Hall’s approach to the residency involves connecting the widespread usage of the land and how many people who are touring through Salida may never see the impact. Through her art, she said she hopes to create a bridge between the tourist perspective of what she referred to as “‘postcard beauty’ and hard work on issues like trail erosion, fire mitigation, wildlife habitat, invasive species and water management.”
“Art is an important part of how people communicate about the world,” said Salida District Ranger J. Perry Edwards. “Because public lands serve a wide variety of people, we hope the residency artists can help others view the forest in ways we haven’t thought of before. It also gives artists a whole new perspective on the national forest.”
