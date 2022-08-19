The Salida Ranger District of the Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands is hosting artists Jocelyn Catterson and Eden Hall for its annual Artist in Residence program.

The Salida Ranger District is partnering with Box of Bubbles’ owner Ken Brandon for an artist meet and greet for anyone interested in learning more, from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Box of Bubbles, 206 E St.

