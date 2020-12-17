For the second year in a row, Salida author, Arlene Shovald, is among nine Illinois and Midwestern writers featured in the 2020 edition of Downstate Story, Peoria’s only literary magazine for fiction which is published on the Web at www.downstatestory.com.
Shovald’s story is titled “Senior Prom.”
Most of the writers, Shovald included, have long lists of publications in other literary magazines and some have authored books.
Published by Downstate Story, Inc., an Illinois not-for-profit corporation, the annual publication aims to present quality fiction by Illinois writers and writers with ties to Illinois and the Midwest as a quality alternative to today’s mass-market publishing.
For this Web edition, readers are asked for donations to help defray publish costs. All writers are paid for their work.
Downstate Story’s Facebook page can be accessed at www.Facebook.com/downstatestory.
