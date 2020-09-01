Editor’s note: Most social events have been canceled due to precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The following events, most of which are online, were scheduled as of press time but are subject to change.
Thurs., Sept. 3
Buena Vista
6-7:30 p.m. – Bruce Hayes will perform at the Free concerts in the Park, held at McPhelemy Park in. There will be a maximum of 50 spectators in this open air space at any one given time.
Fri., Sept. 4
Buena Vista
10-11 a.m. — Destination Story Time with the Buena Vista public library. The library will visit a different destination each week and our friends at these special spots will read some of their favorite books to us.
5-6 p.m. – Free yoga in the courtyard at Buena Vista Square. Limited to 10 people. Register at empoweryogabv.com/class-schedule.
5:30-7:30 p.m. – Music and Memories at Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Wayne Hancock and Randy and Carole Barnes will perform to a crowd limited to 150. Admission is by donation to Buena Vista Heritage. Take a chair and a picnic and enjoy the music. Masks and social distancing required. No dogs or alcohol please.
Sat., Sept. 5
Salida
8 a.m.-1 p.m. – Salida Farmers Market at Alpine Park.
Buena Vista
1:30-3 p.m. – Groovespeak will perform at the Buena Vista Event Center Stage at the Roastery. Free.
Sunday, Sept. 6
Buena Vista
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Buena Vista Farmers Market at South Main Town Square.
Tue., Sept. 8
Buena Vista
10 a.m. – Virtual Guided Meditation. Join the Buena Vista Public Library for a 30-Minute Guided Meditation via Zoom, us02web.zoom.us/j/82415691664. Dana Wills will instruct the Tuesday classes.
All day – Take it and Make it at the Buena Vista Public Library. Pick up kits. Make cool stuff. Show it off. For more information or to sign up call 719-395-8700 or email jmakowski@buenavistalibrary.org
