In light of the current COVID-19 surge throughout the community and state, Salida’s Next Last Waltz has been rescheduled for Feb. 18, 19 and 20 at Salida SteamPlant.
The sold-out concerts were originally scheduled for Nov. 20, 24 and 26.
“We take the safety of our community and direction from our local public health officials very seriously,” cast members said. “Indoor events, regardless of vaccination status, are not safe now.”
The good news is that Salida’s Next Last Waltz will take place at 8 p.m. Feb. 18 and 19 with an early show at 5 p.m. Feb. 20, and there will be a few new faces in the cast and some new tunes.
Tickets can be exchanged for the new dates at a soon-to-be-announced time or fully refunded through Salida SteamPlant beginning Wednesday. Current ticket holders can exchange their tickets for the new show on a first-come, first-served basis at a pre-release time.
The cast and production team said they “thank everyone for understanding as we continue to navigate this new world.”
