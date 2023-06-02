The crowds at this year’s Bluegrass on the Arkansas were “unprecedented,” said Devon Kasper, who was chairwoman of the event for the Rotary Club of Salida this year.

“This was our 20th year, and everyone I talked to said they’d never seen so many people,” Kasper said. “This year we sold 26 kegs of beer, blowing past last year’s 17 kegs. The weather was amazing and people filled the whole park.”

