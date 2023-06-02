The crowds at this year’s Bluegrass on the Arkansas were “unprecedented,” said Devon Kasper, who was chairwoman of the event for the Rotary Club of Salida this year.
“This was our 20th year, and everyone I talked to said they’d never seen so many people,” Kasper said. “This year we sold 26 kegs of beer, blowing past last year’s 17 kegs. The weather was amazing and people filled the whole park.”
Kasper said she couldn’t have organized such a large concert without the help of her other board members, who include Elaine Allemang, who handled the bulk of organizing including food trucks; Scarlett Massine, in charge of raising money from local businesses; Paulina Beaton, who booked the bands; Adriane Kuhl; Mark Schoenecker; Ben Gilling; Anne Fontana; and Patti and Steve Arthur, who own the beer truck and helped serve.
“Over the course of the weekend we think we hosted several thousand people from Salida and visitors from out of town,” Kasper said. “We took in $30,000 over the weekend in sales and $28,000 in sponsorships, so close to $60,000 in total raised funds and money raised.”
The bands featured this year included some who had played the venue in the past and some new bands, Kasper said, including Ragged Mountain, Tyler Grant Acoustic Trio, Blue River Grass, Big Meadow, Tara Rose and the Real Deal, Shady Grover, Floodgate Operators and Rapidgrass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.