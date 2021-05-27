Dr. Mitch Wagener will speak on “Earth’s Future: More Fire and Less Ice,” the dynamic study of climate change, for the Central Colorado Humanists Science Sunday presentation at 10 a.m. June 6 on Zoom.
The study of climate change is developing very quickly, with significant new information coming out every day, according to a Humanists press release. The Science Sunday talk will explain the basics of climate change but also mix in some of this new information.
Wagener has been teaching ecology, climate ecology and related courses at Western Connecticut State University in Danbury since 1996.
In 2019, he received the Aquarion Environmental Champion Award, Individual Communication category. He also received an official citation from the Connecticut General Assembly for his efforts in climate change education and community service.
His research interests include the impact of historical events, such as the Industrial Revolution, on the environment.
After completing a bachelor’s degree at the University of Missouri, he moved to Fairbanks, Alaska, to attend graduate school. Wagener earned a master’s degree in stream ecology and a doctorate in soil ecology during his 13 years in Alaska.
Time for questions will follow the presentation.
The Zoom link can be found on the Central Colorado Humanists website, CentralColoradaHumanists.org; link address is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82132350597?pwd=aHZjQXE4dmJZS1gwWnQxajYxVlBWZz09.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.