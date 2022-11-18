The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association will host the eighth annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival at 7 p.m. Dec 1 at 7 p.m. at the Ivy Ballroom at the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop in Buena Vista, and online with a simultaneous virtual screening.
The Wild and Scenic Film Festival is an internationally renowned tour of the latest, cutting-edge environmental and adventure films from around the world, according to a press release.
Sponsored by Monarch Community Outreach, the event benefits GARNA’s environmental education, on-the-ground stewardship, and sustainability programming throughout the year in the Upper Arkansas River Valley.
This year’s film festival lineup partners with Collegiate Peaks Chapter of Trout Unlimited for the theme “Our Waters.” Featured films follow salmon migration, tell stories of reversing biodiversity loss through rehabilitation and saving a thought-to-be extinct fish in Southern Colorado from wildfire in “The Fish & the Flame.”
Doors open at the Ivy Ballroom at 6 p.m.
Ticket prices are $10 for GARNA members and $20 for nonmembers. Tickets for ages 12 and younger are $5.
The virtual show also begins at 7 p.m. Dec. 1, and videos on demand will be available on demand through Dec. 4. Household ticket prices for the virtual show are $20 for members and $30 for nonmembers.
To further support GARNA’s work, donors can schedule a donation through Colorado Gives Day (donations matched by Community First Foundation) at https://www.coloradogives.org/GARNA.
