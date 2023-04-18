Longer, warmer days are harkening, and the desire to eat lighter, easier meals is fast becoming a priority for the Goetz clan. There is nothing easier than a one-skillet dinner, which saves on time and cleanup.

This first dish comes from Ina Garten, the Barefoot Contessa. Apparently this Lemon Capellini dish is one she likes to make at midnight on New Year’s Eve. She does not include any protein with this dish, but if you want to make a more substantial meal try adding a grilled salmon fillet, crab meat or shrimp. You want to keep it light so as not to overpower the bright lemon flavor of the pasta.

