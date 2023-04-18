Longer, warmer days are harkening, and the desire to eat lighter, easier meals is fast becoming a priority for the Goetz clan. There is nothing easier than a one-skillet dinner, which saves on time and cleanup.
This first dish comes from Ina Garten, the Barefoot Contessa. Apparently this Lemon Capellini dish is one she likes to make at midnight on New Year’s Eve. She does not include any protein with this dish, but if you want to make a more substantial meal try adding a grilled salmon fillet, crab meat or shrimp. You want to keep it light so as not to overpower the bright lemon flavor of the pasta.
Keeping it vegetarian? Just add a side salad.
Kosher salt and black pepper, to taste
½ pound (2 sticks) unsalted butter, no margarine please
Zest and juice of 2 lemons
Add 2 tablespoons salt to a large pot of boiling water. Add capellini and cook about 3 minutes or until al dente. You will finish cooking this in the sauce.
Meanwhile, heat a 12-inch large sauté pan over medium heat, add butter and cook until butter is melted. Zest 2 large lemons. Add zest and the juice to the butter. Add 2 teaspoons salt and 1 teaspoon black pepper, swirling the pan to combine.
Lift pasta out of the water with tongs, allowing most but not all of the water to drain back into the pot. Add all the pasta to the sauce. Cook 1 minute, tossing pasta with tongs to make sure it is all coated with buttery lemon sauce. Ladle just enough of the leftover pasta water to the pan to keep the pasta moist.
Transfer pasta to a serving platter or individual plates. Garnish with more lemon zest, sprinkle with salt and pepper and squeeze a little lemon juice on top.
Garnish with a lemon wedge and serve hot. If adding a protein, place on top of the pasta before serving.
Rigatoni with Sausage and Fennel is another one-pan meal that is full of flavor.
1 pound dry rigatoni pasta
1¼ pounds sweet Italian sausage, casings removed
3 cups chopped fennel, about 2 large bulbs
1½ cups finely chopped yellow onion
½ cup fresh parsley, chopped
1 cup white wine; I like to use Pinot Grigio in this recipe
2 tablespoons tomato paste
½ teaspoon whole fennel seeds, crushed
½ teaspoon red pepper flakes
1½ teaspoons black pepper
Mixed chopped onions and minced garlic. Crush fennel seeds in a mortar and pestle. Chop fennel. Drizzle olive oil in a Dutch oven and place it over medium heat. Once the oil is shimmering, throw in onions and fennel. Sauté veggies for 6 minutes, stirring occasionally until they become tender. Add garlic and sauté for 1 minute or until fragrant.
While vegetables are cooking, remove sausage from casings. Add to the pot when vegetables are cooked and break up into small pieces with a spatula while cooking. Let sausage cook for 7 minutes or until nicely browned.
Add crushed fennel seed, red pepper flakes, salt and pepper. Let everything cook for 1 minute before adding white wine. Once sauce reaches a boil, add heavy cream, half-and-half and tomato paste. Bring sauce back to a boil. Lower heat so the sauce simmers. Simmer to 20 minutes until sauce thickens.
While the sauce is simmering, cook rigatoni 14 minutes. Drain and add to thickened sauce. Stir until sauce and pasta are well combined. Cook over low heat for 5 minutes, allowing pasta to absorb some of the sauce.
Remove from heat. Add parsley and Parmesan cheese. Stir one more time and serve.
Skillet-Roasted Chicken and Potatoes is a complete meal in a pan that feeds a family of 4.
4 large bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs
Kosher salt and black pepper, to taste
2½ cups buttermilk, shaken
2 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon dry white wine; Chablis works well
1½ teaspoons fresh thyme leaves
¼ teaspoon Hungarian paprika
1 pound medium Yukon Gold potatoes, unpeeled and sliced ¼-inch thick
2 tablespoons fresh parsley, minced
1 tablespoon fresh chives, minced
At least 4 hours before cooking, but no more than 12 hours, sprinkle chicken all over with salt and pepper. Place in a 1-gallon sealable plastic bag and pour in the buttermilk, massaging to make sure all of the chicken is coated. Place in the refrigerator to marinate.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Pour 2 tablespoons olive oil in an unheated, 12-inch cast iron skillet and tilt the pan to make sure oil coats the entire bottom of the pan. Lift thighs out of the buttermilk, letting any excess drip back into the bag before adding the chicken, skin side up, in a single layer to the skillet. Discard marinade.
In a small bowl, combine mustard and wine and brush it evenly over the top and sides of the thighs. Sprinkle with thyme, paprika, salt and pepper. Roast for 30 minutes.
Using tongs, transfer chicken to a platter. Place potatoes in the skillet. Add salt, pepper and garlic on top of the potato slices. Toss to coat with pan juices and spread potatoes out in a single layer. Return chicken to the skillet, on top of the potatoes, and roast 30 minutes or until chicken registers 155 degrees on an instant-read thermometer.
Transfer chicken to a plate and loosely cover with foil to keep warm. Return the skillet with potatoes to the oven and increase heat to 425 degrees.
Roast potatoes for 15 minutes until tender and starting to brown.
Remove skillet from oven. Return chicken to skillet and sprinkle with chives, parsley and extra salt. Serve hot from the skillet.
