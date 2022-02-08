Speaking about Valentine’s Day, Charles Schultz was once quoted as saying, “All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt.” So true.
This is one of my favorite holidays because on Valentine’s Day 16 years ago Paul changed both of our lives by asking me to “just say yes” after four months of dating. Lifelong bachelors both, we shocked family and friends when we made our announcement. Best decision I ever made, for sure, and one I love to celebrate with a romantic dinner for two at home.
Prosciutto-Wrapped
Boursin Chicken
If you want to treat the apple of your eye and show off your culinary skills, try Prosciutto-Wrapped Boursin Chicken. The ridiculously delicious chicken dinner is surprisingly easy to prepare, making it a perfect weeknight dinner. This recipe feeds four, so you can halve it for two or make it all and have amazing leftovers.
Ingredients:
8 boneless, skinless chicken thighs
8 slices of prosciutto, thinly sliced
1 package Boursin Cheese Spread with garlic and herbs; Scanga Meat as well as Safeway carries this
Kosher salt and cracked black pepper, to taste
Olive oil to drizzle
¼ cup milk
Fresh flat-leaf parsley, chopped, for garnish
Prep:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place chicken between two pieces of plastic wrap and pound to an even thickness of ¼ to ½ inch. Season chicken with salt and pepper on both sides, keeping in mind the prosciutto will add a fair amount of salt. Divide the Boursin among the chicken pieces, placing 1 tablespoon on each thigh. Roll chicken around the cheese and then wrap a slice of prosciutto around each chicken roll. Place seam side down in a cast iron skillet. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with cracked black pepper.
Bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes or until chicken is cooked through and juices run clear. Once done, transfer chicken to a serving platter to rest. Add milk to the skillet over medium-high heat and whisk until smooth. Simmer up to 1 minute so it thickens. Spoon sauce over chicken and garnish with parsley.
Coffee-Chocolate
Layer Cake with
Mocha-Mascarpone
Frosting
Coffee-Chocolate Layer Cake with Mocha-Mascarpone Frosting is the perfect end for this meal, or any meal for that matter.
Cake Ingredients:
2 cups cake flour
¾ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
1½ teaspoons baking soda
¾ teaspoon salt
1½ sticks butter, room temperature
2 cups packed golden brown sugar
3 large eggs
1½ teaspoons vanilla extract
1 cup buttermilk
4 teaspoons instant espresso/coffee dissolved in ¾ cup hot water
Frosting Ingredients:
1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
1 tablespoon instant espresso/coffee powder
1½ cups chilled heavy whipping cream, divided
11/3 cups sugar
2 8-ounce containers chilled mascarpone cheese
Bittersweet chocolate curls, optional
For cake, position rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 325 degrees. Generously butter two 9-inch cake pans and dust with flour. Tap out any excess flour and line bottoms of the pans with parchment paper.
Sift flour, cocoa, baking soda and salt into a medium bowl. Using an electric mixer, beat butter in a large bowl until smooth. Add brown sugar and beat until well blended, about 2 minutes. Add eggs 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Mix in vanilla. Add flour mixture in 3 additions, beating just until blended after each addition. Gradually add hot water-espresso mixture, beating until smooth.
Divide batter between the two pans, smoothing the tops. Bake until tester inserted in center comes out clean, about 40 minutes. Cool cakes in their pans on a rack for 15 minutes. Run a small knife around the sides of the pans to loosen the cakes. Invert onto racks, remove pans and parchment paper. Invert again so the top side is up and cool completely.
For frosting, sift cocoa powder in a large bowl and add espresso powder. Bring 1 cup of cream to a boil in a small saucepan. Slowly pour heated cream over cocoa mixture and whisk until cocoa is completely dissolved, about 1 minute. Add ½ cup cream and sugar. Stir until sugar dissolves. Cover and chill until cold, at least 2 hours.
Once chilled, add mascarpone cheese to the cocoa mixture. Using an electric mixer, beat on low until blended and smooth. Increase speed to medium-high and beat until mixture is thick and medium-firm peaks form when the beaters are lifted, about 2 minutes. Do not overbeat or the mixture will curdle.
Using a pastry brush, brush off the crumbs on the cakes. Place one cake top side up on a platter and spoon frosting on top. Using an offset spatula, spread frosting to the edges. Top with second cake, top side up, and press to adhere to bottom cake. Spread a thin layer of frosting on top and sides of the cake. Chill 10 minutes to allow it to set. Using the offset spatula, spread remaining frosting over tops and side of the cake, swirling the frosting as you go. Top with chocolate curls, if desired. Chill until ready to serve. Let cake stand at room temperature for 20 minutes before serving.
