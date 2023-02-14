Who doesn’t love a good Mardi Gras celebration? The vibrant costumes and masks, colorful beads and the tasty, spicy dishes warm up the dark, cold winter in the best way possible.
I am sharing some of my favorite Mardi Gras eats so you can host a little gathering of your own. Consider a potluck at work so you can sample a variety of treats.
Dirty Rice
Dirty Rice is a simple dish we like to eat all year and is great for feeding a crowd. This recipe is easily doubled if needed.
Ingredients:
1 pound lean ground beef
1 pound ground pork sausage, not in a casing
1 medium green bell pepper, seeds and ribs removed, finely chopped
1 small yellow onion, finely chopped
2 celery stalks, finely chopped
4 garlic cloves, finely chopped
2 teaspoons, or more, Cajun seasoning
2 bay leaves
3 cups cooked rice
Kosher salt, to taste
6 sprigs fresh parsley, finely chopped
Fresh parsley, chopped, for garnish
Tabasco sauce for serving
Prep:
In a large cast iron skillet over medium-high heat, cook beef and sausage, stirring frequently and breaking up with a spatula, until browned, about 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer meat to a bowl; discard all but 2 tablespoons of fat.
In the same skillet, cook bell pepper, onion, celery, garlic, Cajun seasoning and bay leaves, stirring occasionally until vegetables soften, about 5 to 7 minutes. Return meat to the skillet, then add rice. Cook, stirring to break up the rice, 3 to 4 minutes. Add more Cajun seasoning, if desired, and discard bay leaves. Transfer rice to a platter. Top with parsley and a side of Tabasco sauce.
Shrimp Stew
Shrimp Stew is another easy dish to prepare and smells amazing cooking.
Ingredients:
¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
1 small yellow onion chopped
1 medium fennel bulb, chopped, plus fronds for garnish
1 medium green bell pepper, seeded, cored and chopped
3 garlic cloves, minced
Kosher salt, to taste
Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
2 tablespoons tomato paste
2 teaspoons Cajun seasoning
1½ pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, quartered
2 cups chicken stock
1 28-ounce can crushed tomatoes
1 pound uncooked medium shrimp, 16 to 20 count, peeled and deveined
2 tablespoons lemon juice
Prep:
Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium heat. When oil is shimmering, add onion, fennel, bell pepper and garlic. Season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring frequently, until veggies are softened, 5 to 7 minutes. Add tomato paste and Cajun seasoning, cook, stirring frequently, until fragrant and tomato paste has darkened, about 2 minutes. Season with more salt and pepper.
Add potatoes and broth, bringing mixture to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover and simmer until potatoes are fork tender, about 20 minutes. Stir in tomatoes and shrimp, taste and add salt and pepper if needed. Cover and cook 3 to 5 minutes or until shrimp are opaque. Remove from heat and stir in lemon juice. Serve topped with chopped fennel fronds.
Shrimp Creole
Shrimp Creole is similar to Shrimp Etouffee, but with a tomato-based sauce. Aromatic onion, green pepper and celery form the trinity of flavor on top of which you will add more flavor in this saucy dish.
Ingredients:
3 tablespoons butter
1 small yellow onion, chopped
1 medium green bell pepper, seeded, cored and chopped
2 celery ribs, chopped
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
4 garlic cloves, minced
1 tablespoon paprika
2 teaspoons dried thyme
2 teaspoons dried oregano
1 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper
1½ cups chicken broth
2 bay leaves
1 15-ounce can whole tomatoes, crushed
2 green onions, thinly sliced, plus more for garnish
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
Juice of ½ lemon
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1½ pounds uncooked shrimp, peeled and deveined
Cooked white rice for serving.
Prep:
In a large skillet over medium heat, melt butter. Add onion, bell pepper and celery, cooking until soft, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Add garlic, paprika, thyme, oregano and cayenne, cooking until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Add chicken broth and bay leaves and bring to a boil. Lower to a simmer and cook until reduced by ¼, 6 to 8 minutes.
Add tomatoes and cook until reduced by half, about 10 minutes more. Add green onions and Worcestershire sauce and cook until thickened, about 10 additional minutes. Season again with salt and pepper if needed. Turn off heat and add lemon juice.
In a separate large skillet, heat oil until shimmering. Add shrimp, cooking until pink and opaque, about 2 minutes per side. Season with salt and pepper, then add prepared sauce to the shrimp. Stir to coat. Serve over warm rice and garnish with green onions.
