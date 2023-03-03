Film community night set for March 11

A film community night to bring artists and film lovers together will take place from 6-9 p.m. March 11 at Box of Bubbles, 235 E. Second St.
The event is intended to attract anyone with a connection to or interest in film, be it photographers, makeup artists, screenwriters or other areas, with the objective of communicating and sharing their dreams, writer/producer Lee Ross, organizer of the event, said. “We’re trying to get all the types of artists there are,” he said.
Actors, writers and filmmakers in Salida don’t have a place to congregate regularly, particularly after COVID, he said, and Salida has the potential to put itself further up on the Colorado Film Festival map with this event.
Ross, originally of New York City, moved to Salida four years ago. He was working as a professional stand-up comic in the mid-’80s and had to write his own material, which was how he got into screenwriting, he said.
The screening will feature half a dozen award-winning short films by various directors, all written and co-produced by Ross. Themes of the films include sci-fi, noir revenge thriller, drama and comedy.
One of the directors, Chris T. Anthony, will be there for a Q & A about his film “Here in There,” as well as the two lead actors. The first hour will be gathering and hanging out, Ross said, and the showing will start at 7 p.m.
It is currently difficult to gauge how big the film community in Salida is, Ken Brandon, owner of Box of Bubbles, said. Ross speculated it would take two or three of these events to build the local film community. The current plan is for these events to be once a month, at varying locations.
The event is free, but a donation of $10 is appreciated, Ross said. Non-alcoholic drinks and snacks will be provided. “If you love movies, come on out,” he said.
