Film community night set for March 11

Film writer and producer Lee Ross, left, and Ken Brandon will host a community film night from 6-9 p.m. March 11 at Box of Bubbles, 135 E. Second St. The event is intended to bring artists and film lovers together to connect and enjoy film, Ross said.

 

 Photo by Lijah Sampson

A film community night to bring artists and film lovers together will take place from 6-9 p.m. March 11 at Box of Bubbles, 235 E. Second St. 

The event is intended to attract anyone with a connection to or interest in film, be it photographers, makeup artists, screenwriters or other areas, with the objective of communicating and sharing their dreams, writer/producer Lee Ross, organizer of the event, said. “We’re trying to get all the types of artists there are,” he said.

