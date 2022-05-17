Story Circle Network, an international organization of women writers, has awarded the Sarton Award for memoir to “Bless the Birds: Living with Love in a Time of Dying” by former Salida resident and Mountain Mail columnist Susan J. Tweit.
The award program is named in honor of May Sarton, whose memoirs including “Journal of a Solitude,” novels and books of poetry continue to inspire writers, a press release stated.
“Bless the Birds,” Tweit’s 13th book and second memoir, is a personal journey through the terra incognita of life’s ending and shows us how to be our best when life throws us the worst. Tweit writes, “How we live – each and every day – really does impact the larger world. Our everyday actions create the society we live in, and also chart our paths.”
Tweit and her economist-turned-sculptor husband, Richard Cabe, had just settled into their version of a “good life” in Salida when Richard saw thousands of birds one day – harbingers of the brain cancer that would kill him two years later. The memoir chronicles their journey into the end of his life, framed by their final trip together, a 4,000-mile-long delayed honeymoon road trip.
As Tweit and Cabe navigate the unfamiliar territory of brain cancer treatment and learn a whole new vocabulary – craniotomies, adjuvant chemotherapy and brain geography – they also develop new routines for a mindful existence, relying on each other and their connection to nature, including the real birds Cabe enjoys watching. Their determination to walk hand in hand, with open hearts, results in profound adjustments in their roles and their life.
Tweit said, “‘Bless the Birds’ is not a sad story. It is both prayer and love song, a guide to how to thrive in a world where all we hold dear seems to be eroding, whether that’s simple civility and respect, our health and safety, or the Earth itself.”
She added, “It’s an exploration of living with love in a time of dying – whether personal or global – with humor, courage and grace. And it is an invitation to live in the light of what we love rather than the darkness of what we fear.”
“Bless the Birds” is also a finalist for the Colorado Book Awards in creative nonfiction, according to Colorado Humanities & Center for the Book. The Colorado Book Awards recognize the best books published each year by Colorado authors and/or featuring Colorado settings and subjects.
Tweit will read from “Bless the Birds” along with other Colorado Book Awards finalists at 7 p.m. May 27 at BookBar, 4280 Tennyson St. in Denver. Attendees can ask questions and talk with the finalists, and finalist books will be available for purchase.
