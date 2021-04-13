A Netflix original documentary from 2019, “Birders” is the story of birdwatchers on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border and their shared enthusiasm for protecting and preserving some of the world’s most beautiful bird species.
Directed by Otilia Portillo Padua, the film depicts avian enthusiasts on both sides, and how migrant birds travel back and forth over the border each year.
Along the way, Padua features birders, guides and monitors, ranging from South Texas to Veracruz, Mexico. The freedom of movement that flying provides birds appears in stark contrast to the reality that humans face at borders around the world.
Birders subtly evokes the underlying tensions surrounding the U.S.-Mexico boundary throughout the film, while keeping the narrative focused on nature and conservation.
The surprisingly short (runtime: 37 minutes) documentary stirs up concern about environmental stewardship in the face of relentless human activity, as well as pointing out how humans, just like birds, migrate in search of abundance and safety.
A community-wide discussion of the film, conducted via Zoom, will be held on Earth Day – 6 p.m. April 22.
Facilitating this month’s discussion will be Rosemary Schiano, a wildlife field biologist, tracker, researcher and educator working along the U.S.-Mexico border, who has tracked and studied every terrestrial and avian predator species in North America during the course of her life. Visit www.gopfca.com/movies for more information on the Community Movie program, or to join the discussion.
