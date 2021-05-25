Graduation parties and Father’s Day are fast approaching, and as promised a couple of weeks ago I am going to share a few barbecue recipes.
In the Goetz circle of friends Paul is pretty much considered the king of all things grilled and smoked. And while I do acknowledge he is pretty skillful in the backyard cooking arena, I have a few recipes of my own.
Cooking in our home is a bit competitive, but what’s better than admitting defeat is to eat someone else’s hard work. As far as I am concerned there are no losers here.
Often times you get good barbecue at a restaurant, but the sides are all but forgotten. For me, the sides are every bit as important as the entrée. Mae’s Red Beans and Rice is a hearty Southern side that goes perfectly with barbecue. This could be made into an entrée by adding more andouille sausage on top when serving.
Mae’s Red Beans
and Rice
Ingredients:
½ teaspoon dried thyme
½ teaspoon chili powder
½ teaspoon coarse black pepper
½ teaspoon white pepper
¼ teaspoon mustard powder
¼ teaspoon paprika
¼ teaspoon dried oregano
1 teaspoon kosher salt
4 ounces andouille sausage, cut into a ½-inch dice
1 cup onion, diced
½ cup celery, diced
½ cup green bell pepper, diced
2 teaspoons garlic, minced
2 bay leaves
2 15-ounce cans red beans, not kidney beans, drained and rinsed
3 to 4 cups water, as needed
1 tablespoon chicken base
1 tablespoon barbecue sauce
1 teaspoon Tabasco sauce; the chipotle flavor is the best
2 cups white rice, cooked
Prep:
Combine spices, seasonings and salt. Set aside. Sauté sausage in a large skillet over medium heat with no oil for 3 to 5 minutes until browned. Add onion, celery, bell pepper, garlic and bay leaves and cook 5 to 10 minutes, until veggies are softened. Add the seasoning while the vegetables are cooking, making sure to combine thoroughly. When the vegetables are done, add beans and just enough water to cover the beans.
Add chicken base, barbecue sauce and Tabasco sauce. Stir to combine, then raise the heat to bring the liquid to a boil. Turn the heat down to low and simmer uncovered for 1½ to 2 hours. Stir every 20 to 30 minutes, and if the beans are getting too thick add some water.
The beans are done when they have thickened slightly and made their own gravy. Remove the bay leaves and serve over hot rice.
Bobby Flay is hands down my favorite celebrity chef. Paul introduced me to peppers but Flay taught me how to use them. This Jerk-Rubbed Red Snapper with Green Onion and Cilantro may make you a convert too.
Jerk-Rubbed
Red Snapper with
Green Onion and Cilantro
1 medium red onion, coarsely chopped
6 green onions, white and green parts, coarsely chopped
2 serrano chili peppers, coarsely chopped
1 1-inch piece of fresh ginger, peeled and coarsely chopped
1 garlic clove, peeled
1 tablespoon fresh thyme
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon ground allspice
½ teaspoon ground cloves
1 teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
Juice of 1 lime
¼ cup canola oil
4 8-ounce red snapper fillets; frozen and thawed is OK
¼ cup fresh cilantro leaves
Prep:
Combine red onion, two-thirds of the green onion, chilies, ginger, garlic, thyme, cinnamon, allspice, cloves, salt, pepper, lime juice and oil in a food processor and process until the mixture is smooth.
Put the snapper in a baking dish and spread a few tablespoons of the mixture on one side of each fillet. Marinate, covered, in the refrigerator 20 minutes. Heat grill to medium high. While this is heating, combine remaining green onions and cilantro on a cutting board and chop until very fine.
Place the snapper rub side down on the grill and cook until golden brown and slightly charred, about 3 minutes. Turn the fish over and continue grilling until just cooked through, 3 to 4 minutes.
Remove the fish to a platter and immediately sprinkle with green onion-cilantro mixture.
A sweet blend of orange and lime juice, ginger, garlic and hints of cinnamon and cloves turns an ordinary flank steak into something special. Jamaican Steak is inexpensive and easy to make.
Jamaican Steak
Ingredients:
2 pounds beef flank steak
¼ cup packed brown sugar
3 tablespoons orange juice
3 tablespoons lime juice
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 1-inch piece of fresh ginger, minced
2 teaspoons orange zest
2 teaspoons lime zest
1 teaspoon each salt and pepper
¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/8 teaspoon ground cloves
Shredded orange peel and lime peel
Prep:
Score both sides of the steak by making ¼-inch-deep diagonal lines about 1 inch apart in the surface of the steak to create a diamond-shaped design. Combine the sugar, juices, garlic, ginger, orange zest, lime zest, salt, pepper, cinnamon and cloves in a 2-quart baking dish. Add beef, turning to coat both sides. Cover and refrigerate at least 2 hours, turning the meat once halfway through the marinating time.
Grill beef over a medium-high gas grill or medium-hot charcoal grill about 6 minutes per side for medium rare, 8 minutes per side for medium. Let rest on a cutting board for 10 minutes, tented with aluminum foil, before cutting into thin slices. Sprinkle with the shredded orange and lime peels.
