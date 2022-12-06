Few things say Merry Christmas better than a plate of homemade cookies. My grandma Lesta always put out glass jars filled with colorful holiday candies that reflected the lights on the Christmas tree, and her house smelled like a walk through a grove of blue spruce trees during the holidays. But my absolute favorite memory was the smell of baking sugar cookies.
These days with Christmas so commercialized Paul and I really enjoy the simple act of passing out homemade cookies and other treats to family and friends. Now I must confess cookies are not my favorite thing to bake. They are time consuming for such a small treat, but the looks on everyone’s faces when they get their cookies is worth every batch.
Now is the time to stock up on baking supplies. Many cookies can be made ahead of time and frozen until time for delivery. I hope these recipes inspire you to make a batch of your favorite childhood cookie. Be naughty and enjoy them with a cup of cocoa.
Jeweled Coconut Drops are perfect for potlucks and cookie exchanges.
3 ounces cream cheese, softened
1 large egg yolk, room temperature
1 teaspoon almond extract
1¼ cups all-purpose flour
1½ teaspoons baking powder
3¾ cups sweetened shredded coconut, divided
1 cup seedless raspberry preserves, warmed
In a medium bowl, cream butter, cream cheese and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in egg yolk, orange juice and almond extract. In a separate bowl, whisk flour, baking powder and salt together. Gradually beat into the creamed mixture. Stir in 3 cups of coconut until well incorporated. Refrigerate until easy to handle, about 30 minutes.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Shape rounded tablespoons of dough into balls and roll in remaining coconut. Place 2 inches apart on ungreased baking sheets. Make a deep indentation in the middle of each ball with the back of a wooden spoon. Bake until edges are light brown, 8 to 10 minutes. Cool 1 minute. Using the handle of the wooden spoon, enlarge any of the indentations that have narrowed or closed. Remove cookies to wire racks to cool. Fill with the warm raspberry preserves and allow to cool completely.
Peppermint Meltaways are a festive-looking cookie and yes, they really do melt in your mouth.
½ teaspoon peppermint extract
1¼ cups all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons butter, softened
¼ teaspoon peppermint extract
2 to 3 drops red food coloring, optional
½ cup crushed peppermint candies
For cookie dough, cream butter and powdered sugar in a small bowl until light and fluffy. Beat in extract. In another bowl, whisk flour and cornstarch together; gradually beat into the creamed mixture.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Shape dough into 1-inch balls and place 2 inches apart on ungreased baking sheets. Bake 9 to 11 minutes or until bottoms are light brown. Remove to wire racks to cool completely.
In a small bowl, beat butter for the frosting until creamy. Beat in milk, extract and food coloring. Gradually add powdered sugar, beating until smooth and lump free. Spread over cooled cookies. Sprinkle with crushed peppermint candies and store in an airtight container.
Dipped Gingerbread Cookies are one of the time-tested yuletide treats.
2 large eggs, room temperature
3 teaspoons ground ginger
2 10-ounce white chocolate melting chips
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, combine sugar and oil. Beat in eggs then stir in molasses. In another bowl, whisk flour, baking soda, ginger, cinnamon and salt until well combined.
Shape into 1-inch balls and roll in additional sugar. Place 2 inches apart on ungreased baking sheets. Bake until cookies spring back when lightly touched, about 10 to 12 minutes. Remove to wire racks to cool completely.
Place melting chips in the microwave and melt according to package directions. Dip cookies halfway into the white chocolate or drizzle with the mixture. Place on waxed paper to set before storing in an airtight container.
No time to bake? Try Rum Balls and get a smile from everyone who eats them. Remember these are not baked, so watch the little ones when serving these cookies.
2½ cups crushed vanilla wafers
2 tablespoons, plus 2 teaspoons baking cocoa
Additional powdered sugar to roll the cookies in
Mix together crushed wafers, pecans, powdered sugar and cocoa. Combine rum, honey and water; stir into the crumb mixture. Shape into 1-inch balls. Roll in powdered sugar and store in an airtight contained until ready to serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.