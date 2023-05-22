The 11th annual Valley Visions art show May 5 drew a record 75 artists, including 10 jewelers for the first time in the event’s history.
The show, sponsored by Salida Council for the Arts, featured work form local artists on display at Salida SteamPlant ballroom.
Categories included three-dimensional, two-dimensional, jewelry and photography, and awards were given out in each category.
Attendees could vote on a People’s Choice award. That honor went to pastel artist Michelle Mitchell of Buena Vista for her piece “Marty.”
Local youth was also represented with pieces on display in three age groups: ninth-12th grades, fifth-eighth and kindergarten-fourth grade.
During the presentation portion of the event, the Mel Strawn Lifetime Arts Achievement Award was presented to sculptor Chris Byars.
Byars was instrumental in the development of Salida’s art community, moving to the area in the 1970s to create his art and open a gallery.
He encouraged other artists to move to the area.
One of the first pieces Byars created in Salida is on display at the Sangre de Cristo Art Center in Pueblo.
More of his work is on display in the lobby of Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center.
The award was presented to Byars by another early arts supporter in Salida, Gerri Alexander of Cultureclash.
Two $1,000 Salida Council for the Arts scholarships were presented to Eddie Glaser, who will study landscape architecture in college, and Ellie King, who will pursue visual arts.
The event was also a fundraiser for the council, and a silent auction garnered about $3,500 to be used for the group’s projects, including scholarships and grants.
First – John Barnholt, “Forces of Nature” fused glass
Second – Dorothy Miller, “The Roses” fused glass
Third – Christine Davis, “Fantasy Cottage” assemblage of recycled knitting needles and tin on wood.
First – Julie Hutslar, “Messenger” watercolor.
Second – Jill Carstens, “Joyous Chaos” gouache.
Third – Fay Golson, “Foresight” pastel on German sandpaper.
First – Susan Bethany, “Pretties”
Second – Timothy Kleinhenz, “Something About Spring”
Third – Harold O’Connor, untitled.
First – Richard Smith, “Wintercloud of Awgwalith Little Quill” digital photography.
Second – Lisa Lindsey, “South of Salida” retouched photography.
Third – Linda Gibas, “Buckskin Gulch”
Michelle Mitchell, “Marty” pastel.
First – Opal Juba, “Opal” acrylic.
Second – Isabeau Kaess, “ The Verdict”
Third – Norah Vollertsen, “Sebastian”
Fourth – Ellie King, “Old Crow”
Fifth – Remus Simpson, “Castiel”
First – Kelia Bird, “Donut” watercolor.
Second – Bryan Montellano, “City”
Third – Sam Hunt, “Fall Leaves”
Fourth – Myah Scott, “Britts Style”
Fifth – Andrew Short, “Personal Message”
First – Eli Hart, untitled
Second – Khalk Ellis, untitled
Third – Lauren Veltri, “O’Keefe Flower”
Fourth – Winona Monk, untitled
Fifth – Jayden Sapien, “Monet Lilies”
