Alex Maes to release ‘Metaphors’

Salida vocalist, Alex Maes, announced the Nov. 12 debut of her latest EP called “Metaphors” with her band, The Connection.
The release will be available on all music platforms including Spotify.
The 2017 Salida High School graduate grew up in Salida and developed a love of music early on, beginning with piano lessons at age six and voice lessons and songwriting at age 10.
In her early teens she was the lead vocalist with “Red Bandana” and gained a love of performing.
In 2015 she performed at the Gentleman of the Road Festival in Salida that featured Mumford and Sons.
Today her music is a hogdgepodge of genres like Neo-Soul, R&B/Soul and Funk, influenced by groups and artists like Hiatus Kaiyote, Lianne La Havas and Tank & the Bangas.
She and members of “The Connection,” are all attending Berklee College of Music on full scholarships and their show sold out in Rockwood Music Hall Stage 1 in New York City.
More information about Alex Maes can be found at www.alexmaes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.