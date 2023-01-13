Walking, riding and driving through the streets of Salida, something worth noting is the abundance of trees in our community. Our streets, parks and trails are made more beautiful with the existence of trees. These trees comprise Salida’s community forest, a vital component of Salida’s ecosystem.

Trees provide many benefits to a community. They insulate against wind and provide shade in summer, resulting in cooler temperatures and thereby reducing energy costs.

