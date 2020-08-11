In its ninth and first-virtual year, Salida Fiber Festival is accepting entries for its fifth annual Fiber Art Exhibition. Entries are open to fiber artists residing within 50 miles of Salida or 2020 festival vendors.
The exhibition will open as an on-line slide show during the weekend of the festival, Sept. 12-13, and will feature original designs in all forms of fiber art.
Voting for the People’s Choice Award, which will include cash prizes to the top three places, will occur during the festival weekend.
Rules for entry can be found on the festival website, salidafiberfestival.com.
Entries are not required to be for sale, and the entry fees have been eliminated for this year’s virtual festival. Questions may be directed to Jane Templeton at 719-539-4618.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.