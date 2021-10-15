Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County and the Salida Council for the Arts, with the help of Kent Davidson and Barbara Ewing, will host the William E. Boddy Arts Festival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Salida club, 709 Palmer St.
The event will feature live music, arts demonstrations and food trucks, including Tacos el Tapatio, and Blue Truck Ice Cream. Beverages and fruit will also be provided by the club.
The Salida Council for the Arts passed the baton for the William Boddy Passion to Learn Scholarship program to the Boys & Girls Clubs in July, a press release reported. The funds earmarked for the program will help seed a permanent classroom space dedicated to art, music, theater and other creative endeavors at the Salida Boys & Girls Club.
Boddy was a well-known member of the Salida arts community. To celebrate his contributions to the arts, music and teaching, a scholarship was created in his name in 2015.
Funds were raised through individual donations, business sponsorships and a silent auction at the annual Boddy Jam concert. The money was used to fund art classes that were available for free to members of the community. The scholarship was administered by the Salida Council for the Arts.
