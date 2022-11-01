Salida Circus celebrates 15th birthday

The pews of A Church, 419 D St., were filled with laughter Sunday as Salida Circus celebrated its 15th birthday with three acts and the premiere of a documentary film about the impact of social circuses.
The acts included group tumbling, a clowning act and a magic act. Approximately 80 people turned out for the event, which raised $714 through donations and auction items. The money will be used for circus scholarships.
Salida Circus, started in 2007 by Jennifer Dempsey, is a social circus, which means it uses the circus as a social work tool to reach out to marginalized individuals and create a fun, inclusive community.
Dempsey previously worked at the Belfast Circus for 12 years and thought a social circus might benefit the community. “Every community could use a social circus,” she said.
For the clowning act, Joan Lobeck decorated a birthday cake with the help of the hands of Laura Hart, who was standing blindfolded behind Lobeck. The magic act was performed by Paprika Leaverton.
Dempsey said Salida Circus’ 15th year was particularly special, because it marks the premiere of Grit and Thistle Film Company’s documentary “Come One Come All: The Salida Circus – A Circus with a Purpose,” directed by Nathan Ward. The film will be shown Dec. 18 on Rocky Mountain PBS.
