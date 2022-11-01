Salida Circus celebrates 15th birthday

Jennifer Dempsey, left, applauds Joan Lobeck’s completion of decorating Salida Circus’ 15th birthday cake with the blind help of Laura Hart’s hands. Lobeck’s clown act was one of three at the circus’s birthday celebration Sunday, the other two being a tumbling act and a magic act.

 

 Photo by Lijah Sampson

The pews of A Church, 419 D St., were filled with laughter Sunday as Salida Circus celebrated its 15th birthday with three acts and the premiere of a documentary film about the impact of social circuses. 

The acts included group tumbling, a clowning act and a magic act. Approximately 80 people turned out for the event, which raised $714 through donations and auction items. The money will be used for circus scholarships.

