The seventh annual Salida Arts Festival is set for this weekend, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday in Riverside Park.
“We’re in a new location this year,” organizer Jerry Scavezze said. “In years past we were in Centennial Park, but because of the construction there we’ve moved downtown. Plus with the pedestrian mall downtown, Riverside Park seemed like a good fit. It’s a beautiful park.”
In addition, Scavezze said, he expects some of the artists will remain later on Saturday because Salida Aspen Concerts has scheduled the American Brass Quintet concert at 6:30 p.m. in the park.
Sixty-seven artists have registered for the festival from all over the country, including California, Florida and Maine, and they represent all mediums, among them jewelry, photography, ceramics, sculpture, painting and glass.
“A lot of them have done the show every year and others are new,” Scavezze said. “We have a good mix of new talent as well as new work from those who have participated in the past. Many of the artists were represented at our Gallery 150 in Salida for many years. There is no admission and we’d love to see everybody downtown.”
