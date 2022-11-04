As we move from October to November, our thoughts turn to holidays and a time of giving thanks.
We pause to reflect on our lives and all for which we are grateful: our families and friends, this beautiful place where we live and our cherished pets, many adopted from shelters, and several from Ark-Valley Humane Society.
We add all those animal-loving people associated with AVHS to our list of those for whom we are thankful.
Now, the staff and board of AVHS would like to turn that around and thank you, our Chaffee County community, for your support and loyalty.
To express our appreciation for all you do, we invite you to an open house, “Paws for Thanks,” from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Buena Vista location, 701 Gregg Drive.
Come and see all the latest changes to our shelter, especially our new surgical suite and renovated dog room. Stroll through our memorial garden and hear first hand about all of our services.
Join us for food and drink (water and soda). Gather together with us and visit. Share your pet stories.
You help make this shelter the success it is with your volunteering, fostering, adopting and donating. We are truly grateful and want to meet you in person to say, “thank you.”
Perhaps you have never visited Ark-Valley Humane Society. Now is the perfect time to do so and celebrate the mission we all treasure, “ensuring the welfare of companion animals through compassion and care.”
Together, let’s “Paws for Thanks.”
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer and board member.
