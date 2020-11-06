Salidan shows art photos at hospital

Kathy Davidoff has a photographer’s eye for nature and animals.
“I enjoy capturing moments where animals are engaged in their daily lives, and we get to see who they really are,” Davidoff said. “My goal was to get on print what I see with my eyes.”
The Salida native will be showing a collection of metal prints of her nature photography – inspired by her love for travel and wildlife – at HRRMC through December 31 a press release stated.
Davidoff said she likes metal prints for wild animal photos because they show the animal’s vividness.
The hospital displays the work of regional artists each quarter, with an emphasis on the Arkansas Valley.
Davidoff finds inspiration locally and abroad.
When she is finding inspiration outside of Colorado, it’s venturing to the Tetons in Wyoming each spring to photograph grizzly bear cubs or moose calves, or trekking farther distances outside of the country to another beloved area, Africa.
“Some of my favorite places to photograph wildlife in Africa have been Kenya: the Maasai Mara National Reserve and Samburu National Reserve,” Davidoff said.
Davidoff has photographed other African game, including elephants and rhinoceros.
She said she would like to be able to get better pictures of a lion, but they were uncooperative her last trip.
This is the hospital’s third and final exhibit for 2020, which is part of its mission to create a healing environment for patients and visitors.
All of Davidoff’s metal prints in the hospital exhibit are for sale, and 25 percent of the proceeds will be donated to the HRRMC Foundation.
Call 719-530-2217 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.