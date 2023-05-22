Comedian Marc “Skippy” Price will be joined by former local comedian Lee Ross and Denver millennial comedian Sam Ellefson Thursday at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., in the “Love Thy Wacky Neighbor Tour.”
Price has performed at the SteamPlant before, and for him it’s a happy return to what he calls “one of my favorite places.”
“I used to be a big city guy but now I’ve become more of a rural fella,” he said.
“Lee (Ross) and I are Generation X. Sam (Ellefson) is a millennial and the show is a Gen X vs. Millennial presentation and is hilarious,” Price said.
Price, probably better known as Skippy, says he doesn’t mind the nickname that has followed him since he played Skippy on the NBC classic “Family Ties.” He also starred on “Trick or Treat” with Ozzie Osborne and Gene Simmons.
He and Ross were booked together at The Hilton in Melbourne, Australia, more than 30 years ago and have remained friends ever since. Ross has toured the world as the lead clown with Cirque du Soleil, and his one-man shows have taken him across the United States, Canada and Australia.
Price and Michael J. Fox became friends while Price played Skippy and Fox was Alex on “Family Ties.” Still friends, Price now donates 100 percent of the sale of merchandise to Michael J. Fox Foundation (for Parkinson’s disease). T-shirts with a picture of Skippy and Alex will be available at the show.
Show biz comes naturally for Price. His father was also a comedian and worked on radio with Fred Allen and TV with Ed Sullivan.
“I was lucky to be a part of that world when I was a kid in the 1970s,” Price said.
A move to Hollywood in 1980 started Price on his comedy career.
“Lately I’ve been blessed traveling around with other amazing comedians,” he said. “We get to go to beautiful places, like Salida, and I’m really excited to work with Lee and Sam in this show. They are hilarious and I’ll be laughing with everybody else.”
