Three performers will appear Sunday at Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. in Buena Vista, for a night of comedy and music that will begin at 5 p.m.
Comedians Nancy Norton and Stephanie McHugh are both nationally touring stand-up comics.
Norton started her career in 1991 and has toured nationally and internationally, headlining clubs, colleges, cruises and USO tours.
Her television appearances include stand-up on “Evening at the Improv” on A&E, a one-woman show, “The Yellowish-Green Girl,” on PBS and most recently on “Nickmom Night Out” on Nickelodeon.
Norton has also won comedy competitions in Boston and Seattle.
McHugh began pursuing stand-up comedy in her 30s while married with two young children. Within a year of her first time on stage, McHugh won a trip to the Las Vegas Comedy Festival and has been on the Denver comedy scene ever since.
She has appeared on Nick at Nite’s “America’s Funniest Mom” and “The Steve and Stephanie Morning Show” on KOOL 105.
Musician Cheryl Gaudet is a singer-songwriter originally from Nova Scotia on Canada’s Atlantic coast.
Gaudet was a well-known, active performing and recording artist in Canada through the ’90s and ’00s before establishing a presence in Mazatlan, Mexico, in 2009.
Attendees are reminded to take a lawn chair or blanket to sit on and their own food and refreshments. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at bit.ly/2X2krU6 or at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.