There are few things I love as much as shrimp. OK, maybe crab, prime rib and dark chocolate, but that top four run neck-in-neck and can change daily. So why am I going on about shrimp, you ask?
Wednesday is National Shrimp Day, and I have some awesome recipes I am sharing to help you celebrate this most wonderful protein. Shrimp are so versatile and healthy.
Did you know 15 large shrimp are only 100 calories before you add sauce?
Bang Bang
Shrimp Pasta
Bang Bang Shrimp Pasta preps in 5 minutes and takes a mere 20 minutes to cook, making it perfect for a weeknight meal.
Ingredients:
12 ounces of fettuccine or spaghetti
2 tablespoons butter
1 pound medium raw shrimp, about 30, peeled and deveined
1 cup heavy whipping cream
¾ cup Thai sweet chili sauce
1 tablespoon minced garlic
1 tablespoon fresh ginger, minced
1 teaspoon sriracha, plus more to taste
½ teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon lime juice
Crushed peanuts, toasted coconut flakes and/or thinly sliced green onions for garnish, if desired
Prep: Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Cook noodles until al dente, according to package directions. Drain and set aside. Meanwhile, melt the butter in a large skillet over medium heat.
Add shrimp and cook, stirring until opaque, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer shrimp to a plate.
Add whipping cream to the skillet with chili sauce, garlic, ginger, sriracha and salt. Stir to combine. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, then reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until sauce has thickened slightly, about 5 minutes.
Add pasta, shrimp and lime juice to skillet, tossing until pasta is completely coated with sauce. Serve topped with peanuts, coconut and green onions.
Moroccan Sweet
and Spicy Shrimp
Moroccan Sweet and Spicy Shrimp is an easy dish to prepare with the shrimp fried until crispy and golden. Serve with couscous, rice and your favorite vegetable to make a healthy, 15-minute weeknight meal.
Ingredients:
2 teaspoons paprika
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon ground cumin
½ teaspoon chili powder
½ teaspoon brown sugar
½ teaspoon ground coriander
¼ teaspoon ground ginger
¼ teaspoon ground turmeric
¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/8 to ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
1/8 teaspoon black pepper
1/8 teaspoon ground cardamom
1½ pounds raw shrimp, peeled and deveined
2 tablespoons olive oil
Prep: Mix all of your seasoning together to create your homemade Moroccan spice blend in a small bowl. Toss shrimp and seasoning in a larger bowl and toss until shrimp are evenly coated.
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add shrimp to the pan and fry, turning occasionally, until thoroughly cooked and opaque.
Serve immediately.
Shrimp Pasta
Southerners know how to cook shrimp like no one I have ever met, and this Cajun Shrimp Pasta is a dish I enjoyed often living Down South.
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon kosher salt
8 ounces penne pasta
1 pound raw shrimp, peeled, deveined and tail removed
2 tablespoons Cajun seasoning
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 tablespoon butter
1 cup heavy cream
½ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
Prep:
Add salt to a large pot of water and bring to a boil. Cook pasta to al dente doneness, according to package directions. Before draining, scoop out at least ½ cup of the cooking water. Drain pasta and set aside.
While pasta is cooking, combine shrimp with Cajun seasoning and olive oil in a medium bowl, tossing to combine. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add butter. When melted, add shrimp in a single layer in the pan and cook until golden brown on each side, turning only once. Cook shrimp in two batches so you don’t overcrowd the pan. Remove shrimp to a plate and reduce heat to medium-low.
Add cream to the pan and scrape the bottom to remove any food on the bottom.
Allow cream to bubble. Reduce heat to low and add Parmesan. Stir until melted.
Add cooked pasta and shrimp, stirring to coat. If sauce needs to be thinned, add pasta water a tablespoon at a time until desired consistency is achieved.
Peanut Lime
Shrimp Curry
Peanut Lime Shrimp Curry explodes with flavor and is perfect any night of the week with a 30-minute prep and cook time.
Ingredients:
1 pound raw shrimp, peeled and deveined
Salt and pepper, to taste
2 tablespoons red curry paste
1 can coconut milk
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 shallot, minced
½ lime, juiced
3 basil leaves, sliced
1 tablespoon peanut butter
1½ tablespoons brown sugar
½ cup packed spinach, roughly chopped
¼ cup peanuts, chopped
Salt, to taste
Jasmine rice for serving, cooked according to package directions.
Prep:
In a large, nonstick skillet add a little oil and heat over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add shrimp, salt and pepper. Cook, tossing occasionally until just cooked through and opaque. Set aside.
In the same pan, reduce heat to medium and add a teaspoon of oil, curry paste, shallot and garlic. Cook, stirring often, for about a minute or until garlic is fragrant. Add coconut milk, peanut butter, lime juice, basil, brown sugar and some salt. Let sauce simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Add spinach and peanuts and cook until spinach has wilted. Season with salt, to taste. Spoon rice onto a plate, top with plenty of sauce and finish off with a few shrimp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.