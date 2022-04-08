Colorado Mountain College’s Sopris Theatre Company will present “Picasso at the Lapin Agile,” an absurdist comedy set in early 20th century Paris, today through April 24 at the New Space Theatre at Colorado Mountain College Spring Valley, with several performances livestreamed.
The play will run at 7 p.m. April 8, 9, 15, 16, 22 and 23 and at 2 p.m. Sundays, April 10, 17 and 24 at CMC Spring Valley at Glenwood Springs, 3000 County Road 114. Livestream performances will be April 10, 16 and 22.
“Einstein and Picasso walk into a bar …” describes this long-running off-Broadway play by popular actor, comedian and screenwriter Steve Martin, a press release stated.
Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso are in a Parisian café in 1904, just before the renowned scientist transformed physics with his theory of relativity and the celebrated painter set the art world afire with cubism. In Martin’s first comedy for the stage, he plays fast and loose with fact, fame and fortune as the two geniuses muse on the century’s achievements and prospects, as well as other fanciful topics.
Admission costs $20 for adults and $15 for seniors and students, as well as CMC employees. Livestream tickets are $20. All tickets are available for purchase at https//coloradomtn.edu/theatre or 970-947-8177.
For more information, contact Brad Moore, theatre operations manager, at 970-947-8187 or bmoore@coloradomtn.edu, or visit https://coloradomtn.edu/theatre.
