Personal journey leads author to pen Alzheimer’s book

Jessica Goldmuntz Stokes, a Denver author with local ties, tells the story of dealing with her mom’s Alzheimer’s disease by finding her way in the labyrinth. Her book, “Seeking Clarity in the Labyrinth – A Daughter’s Journey Through Alzheimer’s” became available on Amazon on Jan. 10, a year to the day from her mother’s death.
Stokes is the daughter of retired psychiatrist Dr. Barry Goldmuntz of Maysville. Her mom, Phyllis, a retired nurse, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2008 and died 13 years later. Stokes spent the time in between caring for her mom; helping her dad deal with the changes in his life, along with helping care for an aunt and uncle who died of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s respectively; raising her children, who were ages 6 and 8 when Phyllis was diagnosed; running a successful home cleaning business in the Denver area; plus beginning a new relationship with her now husband. All of this brought challenges that could easily be described as a nightmare.
“Walking the labyrinth helped me through those difficult times,” Stokes said. “My hope is the book will help others who are dealing with the challenges of caregiving for a loved one with Alzheimer’s or other dementia.”
“The labyrinth offers a way of supporting and eventually losing a loved one to Alzheimer’s,” she said. “At times it’s like walking the path inside a labyrinth. While walking a labyrinth you can get turned around and even lost, but eventually you find your way out. I’m hoping our story of our journey helps others find solace and peace in the face of loss.”
To briefly describe a labyrinth, it is a way to connect with a sense of purpose and higher power. Phyllis Goldmuntz and her sister, Joyce, became interested in labyrinths in the 1990s and built one in the Goldmuntz’s yard.
Phyllis had retired from nursing to raise her two children, Aaron and Jessica, but remained interested in alternative and complementary healing and became a therapeutic touch practitioner and educator. For her, the labyrinth fit with those interests, never knowing it would become a source of solace for her daughter in the years ahead.
The story of the changes the Goldmuntz family faced while facing the long, slow death of a beloved wife and mother is typical of those caring for a loved one with dementia. The person is “gone” long before they die. Some, like Stokes’ Aunt Joyce (her mom’s sister) go quickly, but often it is many years before death takes them. With Phyllis it was 13 years.
Dealing with family members once the diagnosis is made can also be a challenge. Ironically, Joyce, who was adamant that her sister could not possibly have Alzheimer’s, succumbed to the disease herself before her sister died.
“I asked Mom during one of her rare moments of connection, what it was like,” Stokes said. “Mom said it’s embarrassing and scary. I don’t want people to think I’m stupid. I always feel stupid. What if I say something wrong or dumb?”
And saying or doing things “wrong” were common. To cite one example, Phyllis would go to the store and forget what she had at home. After her death her family threw away more than 50 bottles of expired olive oil. She kept buying it, insisting she had none at home, and it was easier to let her buy it than argue with her and upset her when she “knew” she needed olive oil.
Worse than the strange things she did were the changes in her personality. The sweet, kind, caring, loving person would often become angry and at times hated everyone and everything.
The forgetfulness in the beginning prompted Barry, Phyllis’ husband, to suggest she be tested for cognition. That infuriated her so he suggested they both be tested since they were getting older. She agreed, and at age 63 she was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s.
“Getting her to accept the diagnosis and take drugs was difficult,” Stokes said. “Mom didn’t like taking drugs, and she initially insisted she was being poisoned by MSG, a flavor enhancer that was found in many foods.”
Barry, like many caregivers, promised to never put his beloved wife in a home, but as the difficulty of caring for her increased, an in-home caregiver was hired to help, and finally they had to find a place where she could be watched 24/7. No one was getting any sleep, there was incontinence to deal with, and the risk of Phyllis wandering was always there. Once a skilled nurse, she no longer even knew how to apply a bandage.
She was admitted to Skyline Ridge in Cañon City on Sept. 24, 2019.
“We were heartbroken,” Stokes said, “but the interesting thing is she did really well there. That was a blessing, particularly because Dad had health issues of his own. On July 20, 2020, he had a quadruple heart bypass.”
2020, the first year of COVID, also brought the challenge of not being able to visit face to face with Phyllis. For eight months visits were by Zoom.
Nearing the end, Phyllis stopped talking and eating. Touch seemed to help, and her family held her hands and spoke, even though she was no longer responding.
She died on Jan. 10, 2021.
“I returned to Dad’s house and once again, I sought solace in the labyrinth,” Stokes said. “It was difficult walking in the snow, with the rocks hidden and being a tripping hazard. I thought Mom’s life journey was reflected in the twists and turns of the labyrinth pattern and the difficulties of walking in the snow with hidden dangers. There was a time when she was so focused she could walk in and out of that labyrinth with no problem, and ultimately she couldn’t walk at all.”
The help of the local Alzheimer’s Support Group and local hospice were much appreciated. They and Little Red Hen Bakery are prominently featured in the book.
Ann Carter, retired regional director of Southern Colorado Alzheimer’s Association, said, “We often talk about the Alzheimer’s journey, but Jessica’s story is so much more. Her frank, yet tender discussion of how the brutality of the disease leaves so many caregivers adrift is beautiful coupled with a fresh and hopeful perspective on how not to lose, but continue ‘to see … to hear …to honor …’ this new version of our loved ones.
“What a powerful chronicle of a daughter’s devotion and an incredible gift to anyone striving to find a way forward after sorrows and regret and to rediscover joy in the world’s gifts – even the little ones.”
