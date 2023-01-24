Personal journey leads author to pen Alzheimer’s book

The Goldmuntz family posed for this photo in 2017 when Phyllis was nine years into her diagnosis with Alzheimer’s disease. From left are author Jessica Goldmuntz Stokes, her dad, Dr. Barry Goldmuntz, and her mom, Phyllis Goldmuntz.

 

 Courtesy photo by Susan Bailey

Jessica Goldmuntz Stokes, a Denver author with local ties, tells the story of dealing with her mom’s Alzheimer’s disease by finding her way in the labyrinth. Her book, “Seeking Clarity in the Labyrinth – A Daughter’s Journey Through Alzheimer’s” became available on Amazon on Jan. 10, a year to the day from her mother’s death.

Stokes is the daughter of retired psychiatrist Dr. Barry Goldmuntz of Maysville. Her mom, Phyllis, a retired nurse, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2008 and died 13 years later. Stokes spent the time in between caring for her mom; helping her dad deal with the changes in his life, along with helping care for an aunt and uncle who died of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s respectively; raising her children, who were ages 6 and 8 when Phyllis was diagnosed; running a successful home cleaning business in the Denver area; plus beginning a new relationship with her now husband. All of this brought challenges that could easily be described as a nightmare.

