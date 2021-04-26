Salida Circus star gains United Kingdom attention

A Salida Circus star is gaining attention in the United Kingdom.
Destiny Meseke, 27, formerly of Buena Vista, is being featured in a photography exhibition by internationally renowned photographer Tim Booth. The exhibition opens May 5 at The Malthouse Gallery in Lyme Regis, England. She is also featured in Dorset Magazine, which is promoting the exhibit.
Meseke is one of the original members of Salida Circus, which was founded by Jennifer Dempsey. She was at a circus camp in Guyzanz in the United Kingdom and during that camp, Booth visited every day to photograph different people.
“I was lucky to be picked,” she said.
The waterfall where she was photographed doing her acrobatics was a manmade feature on a farm. Another interesting aspect about this happening is that one of the Harry Potter movies was filmed nearby.
Meseke has lived in Slovenia for the past four years and circus has become a full-time job, but she travels back and forth to America.
“I’m so happy to have had Salida Circus available to me,” she said. “It has definitely changed my life. It has given me a passport to see the world.”
