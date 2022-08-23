A cast of 32 people, ages 4 to 44, will act in Sventastik’s upcoming production of “Shrek the Musical,” running this weekend and next.
Performances will be at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Sept. 2 and 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sept. 3 at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
Sventastik Productions was brought to life by owner and founder Kyria Stange, who is director of “Shrek the Musical” and sister of Rissa Hansen, choreographer and assistant director of “Shrek the Musical.”
Both sisters have been heavily involved with theater from a young age and have lived in Chaffee County their entire lives. Stange was introduced to theater at age 6 and Hansen at age 3. The name Sventastic originated from a nickname that their brother and performing arts enthusiast Ryan Hansen had before he died from hydrocephalus complications in 2019.
The idea for Sventastik was formulated in the same year in his memory, but it wasn’t until 2020 that the family was actually able to sit back and see what was needed for it, Rissa Hansen said. “Our goal is to expose everyone we possibly can to theater and feed the arts to Chaffee County.”
Sventastik wants to make theater accessible for everyone. Participating in productions is free, and many of the music and dance classes that Sventastik offers provide scholarships for people of low income.
Hansen said their goal with Shrek is to bring people of all ages and backgrounds together. Additionally, this production has Sventastik’s largest cast. “We haven’t had a single rehearsal with every single cast member,” she said.
The last production Sventastik put on was “Seussical the Musical,” which sold out on all three nights and resulted in an outpouring of community support. Because of Seussical’s massive success, the team determined that “Shrek the Musical” would run through two weekends.
Rebecca Heath, organizer of the show’s set design and painting and actor of the dragon, said Sventastik is hoping to diversify and is looking into potentially putting on one-act plays written and directed by youths in the future.
The actors in Shrek all get along well, according to Heath and Hansen. Heath said sometimes they even had to break the kid actors apart because they were so inseparable. The lead actors also hit it off well, despite some of them never having worked together before.
Shrek will be played by James Heath, Fiona by Marissa Hansen, Donkey by Megan Leesley and King Farquad by Ben Beasley. The show is about two hours long, with a 15- minute intermission, and a “fun surprise ending,” Rebecca Heath said.
“There are rumors that ‘Shrek the Musical’ isn’t family friendly, but we are not doing the exact Broadway production. It’s appropriate for all ages,” Hansen said. Heath added that people who like Shrek the movie will almost assuredly enjoy the musical.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for first responders/military and $5 for children ages 5-18. Children younger than 5 may sit on a lap for free. Tickets can be ordered by contacting sventastikproductions@gmail.com or calling 719-221-6028.
