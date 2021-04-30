Salida High School to host open air concert

COVID-19 has made music making difficult for the past year but the Salida High School Music Department is pleased now to be able to offer an open air concert at 7 p.m. May 12 at the Salida High School football stadium featuring the Concert Choir, Concert Band and Jazz Band.
“Despite COVID-19, we managed to achieve a successful year,” said Andre Wilkins, director. “Going into the first day, we weren’t sure if making music would be possible but our accomplishments have exceeded our expectations.”
Wilkins credited Principal Tami Thompson for being super supportive in helping the music department this year.
“In the beginning we met with Public Health and other administrators,” he said. “We devoted the first weeks to music theory and composition because playing aerosol instruments and singing was just not safe given the way the virus spreads.”
Students took baby steps, doing what could be done inside. Everyone still wears masks, singing through the masks and moving masks to the side with instruments. Maximum rehearsal time is 30 minutes and the custodian comes in after rehearsal and sanitizes the auditorium.
“The Physical Education department allowed us to use the gym many times when we had to be 15 feet apart,” Wilkins said. “We thank them for that.”
Some music is available on the YouTube Channel and the link to that is available on the school website at salidaschools.com. That link is http://salidahigh.ss13.sharpschool.com/cms/one.aspx?portalld=100483&pageld=36592605.
“Even though some days have been rough, we as a department have grown closer and are grateful to have the opportunity to continue doing what we love,” Wilkins said. “We began the year with an outdoor concert, then as winter approached we found ways to safely make music inside. To accommodate social distancing, the concert and jazz bands were split into two and three groups respectively and the choir practiced safe singing.
“As the end of the year approaches all groups are playing together thanks to the work of Chaffee County Public Health and Salida School District R-32-J nurses keeping us safe.”
“I feel like our accomplishments this year is not just impressive for the given situation but we have gone beyond a normal year,” said Ellie Rodak, band president. “By splitting the concert and jazz bands into smaller groups based on skill level, the needs of each musician were better tended to and it made some of the best ensembles I have seen throughout my high school time. I feel incredibly grateful that we were able to play music at this level and it has been a pleasure to be president of bands.”
Haley Wagner, president of the Salida High School choir, said, “This year has been difficult and sometimes it was hard to tell if making music was possible. Beginning the year with this idea made me incredibly sad as a senior. In retrospect, I am so grateful to have overcome these obstacles and see the people in the music department grow closer because of it. It’s a bittersweet time for everyone as we seniors perform our last high school concert on May 12th but everyone has worked hard and is excited to have an audience.”
Two band members have also made the Colorado All-State Band this year. They are Madelyn Porter, bass clarinetist, who has made the all state band for the second year in a row, and oboist, Lydia Tonnesen.
Wilkins added special thanks to Ellie Rodak, band president, Madelyn Porter, vice president and Haley Wagner, choir president and the rest of the Salida High School music students for making this year possible.
