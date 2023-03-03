Greg West will teach a six-week acting class for anyone ages 15 and older from 10:30 a.m.-noon Saturdays from April 22 through May 27.
A maximum of 12 people will be accepted for the class at A Church, 419 D St.
West said in a press release the class is ideal for those who have no acting experience or who have some experience but want more.
West has more than four decades of theater experience as an actor and director. He was a co-founder and artistic director of Salida’s Stage Left Theatre Company, where some of his performances included “I Am My Own Wife,” “Last of the Red Hot Lovers” and “A Christmas Carol.”
He has also performed for Firehouse Theater, Lost and Found Theater, Longmont Theater and the Colorado Shakespeare Festival. He recently directed “Something Great!” for the United Solo Festival in New York City.
