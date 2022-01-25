Joe Beakey photo selected for art show

by Arlene Shovald
Special to the Mail
Poncha Springs photographer Joe Beakey learned recently that his photo “The Mitten” has been selected to be exhibited in the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum’s 41st annual Western Spirit Juried National Show and Sale March 5-April 17 in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
The annual juried art show is known for artists who create original Western art depicting the American West. More than 100 artists from across the Western U.S. will be exhibiting 300 pieces of original Western art.
The public is invited to the opening reception from 6 to 9 p.m. March 5 at the Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave., Cheyenne.
Beakey is also displaying his photography at Bread and Salt Restaurant in Buena Vista.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.